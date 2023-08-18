Sharp-witted Mpumalanga police outsmarted a suspected murderer, capturing him when he least expected it

Mayflower police detectives stumbled upon a vital lead about a hitchhiking person of interest, which led to the development of an intelligent ruse

The sly plan resulted in the astonishing confession of the man’s involvement in his girlfriend's 2019 murder

NELSPRUIT - Quick-thinking Mpumalanga police officers successfully arrested a suspected murderer with a cunning plan the fugitive never saw coming.

A statement from the South African Police Service (SAPS) revealed that detectives from the Mayflower Policing Precinct were investigating a sexual offence case when they stumbled on information about a person of interest.

Further investigation and probing questions to the family revealed that the person of interest was on the run from the police, hitchhiking to Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Murder-suspected hitchhiker accepts lift from police

Quick-thinking officers hatched a plan to get the man into custody without alerting him that the police were on to him.

The detective set out on the road they knew he would be travelling on and offered him a lift when they crossed paths with their target. The man happily jumped in the car, unaware that the good Samaritans were police officials.

When the officers asked him why he was on the run, the man revealed that he was involved with the 2019 murder of his girlfriend.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, 15 August and appeared in the Albert Luthuli Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 17 August, where he was charged with murder.

Mpumalanga man murders girlfriend

As it turned out, four years prior, the man and his girlfriend got into an argument which led to the 26-year-old’s death allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

The woman's family reported her missing at the Mayfair police station but had no way of knowing that their daughter had been killed.

During the missing person investigation, the 43-year-old man was approached by police, but he denied knowing the woman, IOL reported.

SA praise SAPS for quicking thinking arrest

Below are some comments:

@ThaCido88 asked:

“So, He was that confident to speak about it?”

@Vick26448476 praised:

“Respect to members.”

Matome Mathekga said:

“Talk about the long arm of justice, he actually reached out to the arm of justice.”

Thato Maleta added:

“When your it's your time, it's your time.”

Brian Van Der Mabale criticised:

“Dumbest thug ever.”

Hein Muller commented:

“God works in mysterious ways.”

Alfred Akanyang claimed:

“He actually handed himself over.”

