A colleague of murdered Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao has expressed shock over Rabalao's boyfriend being linked to her brutal killing

The colleague says they never would have suspected lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi of being involved in her murder

South Africans who followed Mpisi on TikTok were stunned by the news because he posted seemingly sincere sad videos after her passing

JOHANNESBURG - A colleague of IT specialist Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao has spoken out about the brutal killing of the 26-year-old young mother.

South Africans are coming to terms with lawyer and TikTokker Thueblihle Mpisi being accused of his girlfriend's murder. Images: Sbonakaliso Thubelihle Mpisi, Godrich Gardee & Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao

Rabalao was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, a 30-year-old Joburg-based legal practitioner.

Mahlaku Malebo Rabalao's colleague surprised by her murder

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Rabalao's co-worker was shocked after hearing that the young woman's partner was linked to her murder.

The co-worker, who did not want to be named, said Mpisi was around when people were looking for Rabalao and she did not suspect he would be behind her murder.

Rabalao was reported missing on 7 March last year by her boyfriend. Her body was found in her Mercedes Benz on the same day engulfed in fire.

However, the police took two days to link the burning car victim and Rabalao's missing person case. The colleague said they were surprised when Rabalao did not arrive to work on 7 March and thought she had technical issues.

Rabalao's boyfriend also failed to alert her workplace about her disappearance and continued to send their child to school as normal.

According to IOL, Mpisi has been remanded to custody and will appear in court again on 7 August.

Lawyer accused of killing his girlfriend was well-known on TikTok

After police identified Rabalao's body, Mpisi took to his social media accounts to post about her death.

On his TikTok, where he has 66.4k followers, the lawyer posted a video about the pain he felt losing her.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the lawyer being accused of his girlfriend's murder:

Miss-TikTok said:

"Haibo, I even cried on your behalf last month after seeing this posting on TikTok… Bathong Mr Mpisi Udlalile ngathi."

TyraMash said:

"I cried with him..."

Lira Lee said:

"My word, I was feeling so sorry for him all along. He looked shattered after his girlfriend's passing. Nare ontse yang abuti oo?"

Nozi Majola

"Isn't he that guy from TikTok who always motivates people and talk positive things?"

