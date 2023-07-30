Yet another politician was murdered recently, and this time it is a member of the National Freedom Party (NFP)

The victim is a woman who was a councillor in KZN, Ntombenhle Mchunu , and was killed on 30 July 2023

Ntombenhle Mchunu's passing left Mzansi peeps reeling over how common it is for people to get shot in KZN.

NONGOMA,KZN- An NFP member Ntombenhle Mchunu lost her life. The Nongoma councillor's fate is just like other politicians who were gunned down.

Authorities are still working to try and figure out who committed the crime. Many people reacted to the news, and they were mortified.

What happened to NFP councillor in Nongoma municipality?

According to SABC News, Ntombenhle Mchunu was sleeping when unknown assassins burgled her home. The publication reported that several shots were fired, and they ran away.

Ntombenhle Mchunu was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away from a gunshot wound.

Politicians living in fear over rampant killings

Briefly News reported on several stories where people in politics were gunned down. Political violence has been common, in May 2023, a Limpopo EFF councillor was also shot in his home.

South Africans react to death of NFP councillor

Many people commented are their heartbreak over the use of the way the politician died. Read what people had to say in a post below:

Yanno wrote:

"Too many killings happening in KZN. The minister of police its from there but he don't know how to connect the dots and bring those criminals to justice, what a shame."

Phuti Mkgm added:

"The killings have become normal these days ..we have complained enough about crime in SA."

Makungu Khoza commented:

"Politics is a dirty game."

Jacob Israel Rammusa added:

:Illegal gun control is really needed in SA particularly in KZN."

Teejay Majestic II remarked:

"Politics is dangerous."

