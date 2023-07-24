The Gauteng police made swift work of bringing in two suspected cop killers

The men allegedly gunned down police Constable Siyabonga Thango while he was responding to a business robbery

Both alleged killers were arrested but one of the men succumbed to a gunshot wound sustained in a shootout

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Vosloorus - Gauteng police doled out swift justice by quickly tracking down two men who allegedly killed an on-duty police officer.

The police tracked down two men who allegedly gunned down an on-duty police officer during a botched robbery. Image: SAPS/supplied & stock photo/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Criminals gun down on duty constable in Voslorus

After 32-year-old Constable Siyabonga Thango was gunned down while responding to a robbery in Vosloorus on Friday, 21 July, the police sprung into action to catch his killers.

By Sunday morning, 23 July, the investigating team had uncovered information about the killer's whereabouts and pounced on them in Vooslorus, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, a shootout ensued, resulting in one of the two men being shot.

Alleged cop killers arrested by Gauteng police officer

Both men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested, and three firearms were recovered from the shootout scene.

The 27-year-old alleged killer who sustained a gunshot wound in the shootout succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

According to Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the slain officer was part of a group of crime prevention officers and had dedicated five years of service to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Commissioner Masemola condemned the spike in police killings and called for maximum prison sentences for individuals who attack and kill police officers because the killings were an attack on the state's authority, IOL reported.

Hawks trace alleged cop killer traced to Johannesburg hours after fatally shooting sergeant in Limpopo

In another story, Briefly News reported that the Hawks made quick work out of apprehending a suspected cop killer.

According to a statement from the Hawks, Just eight hours after Sergeant Terrence Kutullo Makgatho was mercilessly gunned down, the police already had his suspected killer in custody.

The murder happened in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, on Saturday, 15 July, when the off-duty officer was shot by attackers driving a bronze Volkswagen 7 Golf GTI.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News