In the past seven days, five members of the South African Police Service were gunned down in two provinces

In Gauteng, three cops were murdered, and two of those cops were found next to a state car

In the Eastern Cape province, two police officers were shot and killed in two separate incidents, days apart

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has seen a spate of cop killings in the past seven days.

Five police officers were killed in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape in the past seven days. Image: Brenton Geach

The latest killings happened in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, 10 May, where two police detectives were gunned down.

Gauteng detectives murdered while on duty

According to the national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police officers killed in Roodepoort worked for the Honeydew Police Station.

TimesLIVE reports that their lifeless bodies were found meters from their police vehicle.

Police do not know the motives behind the murders of the constable and sergeant but have mobilised resources to find their killers. Mathe noted that another police officer was killed in the Gauteng province prior to the murders of the two detectives.

Two police officers were killed in Motherwell days apart

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, two police officers were gunned down on two separate occasions in the past week.

According to News24, Sgt. Mario Nel was murdered inside the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Wednesday after his killer disarmed him. The perpetrator was later arrested.

Days after Nel's murder, Sgt. Khayalethu Mbonomnyama, aged 42, was killed outside Aya's Tavern on Mgwalana Street in Motherwell. The motives of these murders are yet to be established.

Enforcement officer shoots fellow cop after finding him in bed with wife, Mzansi floored: “SA is a war zone”

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a bylaw enforcement officer from Mbombela municipality fatally shot a traffic official after catching him with his wife.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Saturday, 15 April, when the municipal officer tracked his wife and the traffic official to a famous lodge outside Mbombela.

Mbombela bylaw officer confronts traffic officer at popular Mpumalanga lodge

The enforcement officer allegedly kicked down the door of the chalet the wife and official had booked, and a confrontation ensued.

