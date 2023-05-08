Limpopo police went above and beyond their mandate to rid the country of criminals

The police rallied local businesses and Old Mutual to bless a gender-based violence victim and her kids with a house

The woman was left paralysed after her partner shot her in the head and delayed getting her medical attention

POLOKWANE - A gender-based violence victim and her children have been blessed with a beautiful home after her partner shot her in the head.

A gender-based violence victim has moved from a one-bedroom shack to a three-bedroom house gifted by the Limpopo police. Images: SAPS

The Limpopo police and a few Good Samaritans built the house for the woman who lived in a shack with her four children.

Limpopo woman left paralysed after being shot in the head

According to News24, Johannes Mpoke Malatji shot his partner in March 2022 while her children were inside their shack. The children reportedly did not hear anything, and it is believed he used a silencer.

The children begged Malatji to take their mother to the hospital for four days, and he dropped, claiming that she was a Zimbabwean woman he found on the side of the road.

Malatji's partner was left paralysed after the shooting and now uses a wheelchair.

Police intervene after a Limpopo woman was shot in the head

According to the SAPS website, the Limpopo police were touched by the family's tragedy and decided to step in and help.

In addition to tracking down and arresting Malatji, the police approached local businesses and Old Mutual to gift the woman and her children a new house.

The family lived in a one-bedroom windowless shack, and they were blessed with a three-bedroom house over a year later.

Despite Malatji being out on bail, the police say they will ensure that he gets a hefty sentence for the attempted murder of his girlfriend.

South Africans thank the police for gifting a Limpopo woman with a house

@TravisA2729004 said:

"Kudos to the SAPS, you guys are trying so much. God bless."

@angel_eyes0786 said:

"That’s a great initiative. But why only 1 family? There are 1000’s destitute families What criteria were used in choosing the family?"

@MavodzeM71158 said:

"Good work."

