A Polokwane doctor has allegedly murdered his wife, who was a doctor at Pietersburg Hospital, before turning the gun on himself

The police are still investigating the matter and say they do not know what the motive of the murder-suicide is

South Africans have a lot of questions surrounding the deaths, while others said they were devastated by the news

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

POLOKWANE - The Polokwane police have launched a murder investigation and an inquest into the deaths of two doctors who died on Monday, 27 March.

Polokwane police are still trying to piece together what happened to two doctors who were found dead on Monday. Image: RunPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The couple, Dr Mainfred Shikwambane, 35, and his wife, 32-year-old Dr Tshimangadzo Muofhe, were found in their home at Thornhill Estate, and police believe Shikwanbane killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Police say domestic violence has not been ruled out following the deaths of 2 Polokwane doctors

According to IOL, the couple's bodies were found by a family member who had travelled from Vembe on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo stated that preliminary investigations indicated the couple had fought earlier in the day. In the afternoon, the husband shot his wife and then killed himself.

Mojapelo added that police have no idea what the motive of the killing is at this stage, but domestic violence has not been ruled out.

MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the deaths of 2 Polokwane doctors are a significant loss

According to TimesLIVE, Shikwanbana worked as a clinical manager at the Donald Fraser Hospital in Vhembe, and Muofhe worked in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at the Pietersburg Hospital.

MEC for Health in Limpopo, Dr Phpohi Ramathuba, stated that the deaths of the two young doctors were a huge loss for the department. Ramathuba explained that Shikwanbana was recently given a permanent position as clinical manager after serving in an acting capacity for two years.

She also stated that Muofhe's colleagues and patients would miss her greatly for her dedication and commitment to protecting pregnant women.

South Africans wonder why the Polokwane doctor killed his wife

@CastleLarger said:

"A very sad situation indeed, but I feel like I need to know what would make 2 very successful people fight/argue to the point of murder-suicide. This is unusual."

@Alfonso54743626 said:

"Even doctors are going through a lot like the rest of us poor people."

@SimplyMegszcpt said:

"Absolutely heartbreaking "

@KLouw15 said:

"I just hope there are no kids, the lifetime trauma."

@zabhazabhaizm said:

"Very sad, may their young souls rest in peace."

Limpopo teen conspires with man to kill her mother because she was denying her "freedom"

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old girl from Limpopo was arrested and charged with murder after killing her mother with the help of a male friend.

The police are currently on the hunt for the girl's accomplice, who fled the scene.

According to TimesLIVE, the Limpopo girl approached her accomplice and told him she wanted to get rid of her mother because she was denying her freedom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News