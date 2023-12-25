Six people are confirmed dead and 11 are missing as Ladysmith battles the aftermath of flash floods

The mayor said disaster management teams are actively engaged in search and rescue operations

As the flood wreaks havoc on Ladysmith, South Africans are expressing their concern for the victims

KWAZULU-NATAL - Tragedy struck in Ladysmith as six people were confirmed dead, and 11 remain missing in the aftermath of devastating flash floods.

According to SABCNews, the victims were near a caravan park adjacent to an overflowing stream. The flood's impact extends to areas including the local SPCA and Caravan Park.

Disaster management teams respond

Mayor Zama Sibisi of Alfred Duma municipality said that disaster management teams are responding to the crisis. They are collaborating with rescue teams such as IPSS Search and Rescue and SAPS K9 Search and Rescue.

Samantha Meyrick, spokesperson for IPSS Search and Rescue, emphasised the joint efforts in the ongoing search for missing people.

SA Weather Services issue warning

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) in KwaZulu-Natal issued a Level 2 warning for various parts of the province, effective from Monday and extending into Tuesday.

Flash floods spark concern

The ongoing flood crisis in Ladysmith has prompted a wave of concern from South Africans who are sympathising with the victims.

Neo Ya Phokeng said:

"2023 is going offside its not a normal year."

Ayize Yaya mentioned:

"Oh another flooded Xmas in KZN, gosh the repeat of flash floods of Xmas 1995."

Glenda Williams commented:

"Very sad and heartbreaking blessings to their families."

Mlamli Mpi stated:

"May KZN Municipality in Ladysmith must evacuate or move all the people in risk areas before the situation becomes worse."

Sontis Sontis added:

"What a sad Christmas day."

