Extreme weather conditions are expected in parts of South Africa, including Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and more

South African Weather Service (SAWS) gave an update on what South Africans can expect over the festive season

A weather report by the South African Weather Service gave a grim prediction, especially for Christmas

Extreme weather is expected across several provinces. The South African Weather Service issued a warning for residents in affected areas.

SAWS warned that Christmas 2023 will have heavy rainfall in Gauteng, Free State and more South African provinces. Images: Winfried Wisniewski / NickyLloyd

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster was clear that Gauteng, Free State, should be on the lookout. South Africans reacted to the extreme weather reports that would affect them.

South African weather service expects storms

According to SABC News, weather forecaster Jacqueline Monika said that there will be showers and thunderstorms towards the Christmas weekend. Free State, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo will experience the rainfall.

How heavy will rain be during Christmas?

Jacqueline Modika explained that 15 to 30 mm of rain would occur across large parts of the Eastern provinces. The rainfall will result in a lot of rain, which leads to flooding in specific areas, especially on Christmas Day and Day of Goodwill.

South Africa discusses weather

Netizens were divided about the amount of rain expected over Christmas. Some people were pleased to hear about the rain.

Ephraim Maditsi was pleased:

"Let it rain until January."

Jury Chikas agreed:

"That can be much appreciated."

Zitha Hlongwana added:

"Please suspend up until next year."

Vuyo Mkwane lamented:

"Another Christmas, rain again."

Weather as hot as 200 years ago, SA laughs

Briefly News previously reported that the world's weather over the past four months has been hotter than since the mid-1800s. This is mainly due to greenhouse gas emissions. If climate change is not addressed, the world will become hotter. South Africans made light of the situation and joked about the causes.

According to eNCA, the globe is getting hotter and hotter at unprecedented speeds and alarming levels, and scientists explained why.

Dr Christopher Tristos, the Director of the Climate Risk Lab at the University of Cape Town, said South Africa is ranked in the top 20 for greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News