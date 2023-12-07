A TikTok video showed a recent storm in the Free State, and it had devastating effects on properties

The Bloemfontein area was affected by the bad weather, and the damage looked serious in a video

Mzansi netizens shared speculations after seeing how much damage the bad storm did in Bloemfontein

The Bloemfontein area was severely affected by a storm. Many people were shocked after seeing the after-effects of the bad weather in Free State.

TikTok video shows Bloemfontein stormy weather that caused a lot of damage in the Free State. Image: Getty Images / Michael Blann / TikTok / @ritadaisy

The video detailing the storm in this effect left people fascinated. Online users commented on the video with their thoughts.

Bloemfontein weather causes damage

A TikTok video by @ritadaisy shows Bloemfontein's recent storm. In the video, people's houses collapsed.

Watch the clip:

SA amazed by storm

Many people thought the extreme weather looked spiritual. Netizens speculated about the storm.

Sizwe said:

"Ramaphosa invited NASA, more of this is coming to South Africa."

monicmoni3 commented:

"Oh my God have mercy on them. We are nothing without you God. Wipe their tears God of mercy."

user801735859781 wrote:

"This weather I felt in in my dream yesterday when it happen I felt same feeling on the dream guys, more is coming."

Vivian Mzayiya added:

"This is nothing compared to what's coming, God is very angry."

vuyiswa865 wrote:

"What a bad night for us m still thankful that marulelo aka ha tsamaya"

Jovial Cadence Group speculated:

"It has only began. It's gonna get worse throughout the South of Africa from now up to March next year."

Hail causes damage in Gauteng

In related news, Midrand experienced heavy hail. The hailstones were huge and caused damage.

Emotional reactions as hailstones wreak havoc in Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is warning of severe weather now that Spring is coming to an end going into summer.

The warning follows a major hailstorm that wreaked havoc in some parts of Johannesburg, including Midrand and Rosebank, resulting in severe damage to houses and cars last night, Monday, 13 November.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said the storm was expected in some parts of the country.

