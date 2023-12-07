Bloemfontein Stormy Weather in TikTok Video Leaves SA Thinking It Is Supernatural
- A TikTok video showed a recent storm in the Free State, and it had devastating effects on properties
- The Bloemfontein area was affected by the bad weather, and the damage looked serious in a video
- Mzansi netizens shared speculations after seeing how much damage the bad storm did in Bloemfontein
The Bloemfontein area was severely affected by a storm. Many people were shocked after seeing the after-effects of the bad weather in Free State.
The video detailing the storm in this effect left people fascinated. Online users commented on the video with their thoughts.
Bloemfontein weather causes damage
A TikTok video by @ritadaisy shows Bloemfontein's recent storm. In the video, people's houses collapsed.
Watch the clip:
SA amazed by storm
Many people thought the extreme weather looked spiritual. Netizens speculated about the storm.
Sizwe said:
"Ramaphosa invited NASA, more of this is coming to South Africa."
monicmoni3 commented:
"Oh my God have mercy on them. We are nothing without you God. Wipe their tears God of mercy."
user801735859781 wrote:
"This weather I felt in in my dream yesterday when it happen I felt same feeling on the dream guys, more is coming."
Vivian Mzayiya added:
"This is nothing compared to what's coming, God is very angry."
vuyiswa865 wrote:
"What a bad night for us m still thankful that marulelo aka ha tsamaya"
Jovial Cadence Group speculated:
"It has only began. It's gonna get worse throughout the South of Africa from now up to March next year."
Hail causes damage in Gauteng
In related news, Midrand experienced heavy hail. The hailstones were huge and caused damage.
Emotional reactions as hailstones wreak havoc in Johannesburg
Briefly News previously reported that The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is warning of severe weather now that Spring is coming to an end going into summer.
The warning follows a major hailstorm that wreaked havoc in some parts of Johannesburg, including Midrand and Rosebank, resulting in severe damage to houses and cars last night, Monday, 13 November.
South African Weather Service (SAWS) meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said the storm was expected in some parts of the country.
Source: Briefly News