Heavy storms caused severe flooding and damage to several parts of Cape Town, including Strand

Videos shared on social media show high waters, flooded roads, and people using a boat to get across floods

South Africans expressed concern about the flooding damage, with some blaming the city's poor drainage system

Cape Town experienced strong storms causing severe flooding and damage to several parts of the city, including Strand, from Saturday.

Videos showed the extensive flooding damage in Strand, Western Cape. Image: @newsnexussa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Residents of the small town took to social media to share videos showing the high waters that left many unsettled in the area.

Water can be seen gushing into homes; roads are completely flooded, with the road hardly visible. Another video even shows people using a boat as transportation to get across floods.

Weather causes widespread damage to the Western Cape

According to TimesLive, the intense weather system brought widespread damage to the Western Cape, including uprooted trees, flooding in informal and formal settlements and on roads, and power outages.

"Flooding of houses has been reported in several areas, including Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, Gordon's Bay and Knorhoek.

"Emergency services have assisted four people trapped in a house in Strand and evacuated them to Strand fire station," said Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for Cape Town disaster risk management.

South Africans disturbed by flooding damage

Eny wrote:

"Cape Town has a very poor drainage system or there's none."

Wanita replied:

"Let’s see if City of Cape Town will respond quicker as they did at Gordon’s Bay."

Tsholofelo Mmusi commented:

"Cape Town municipality failed to maintain their storm water drainage system."

Buttercup_137 said:

"Thought Cape Town was perfect ."

Grant commented:

"I pray that you guys make it through this and that your home & belongings are restored❤️."

