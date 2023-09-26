A group of locals in Cape Town used a boat to transport people across flooded waters during a recent storm, charging them for a ride

Western Cape residents were urged to delay travel as several roads had been closed, and many people were still missing

South Africans reacted to the video with amusement, praising the locals' ingenuity and never-say-die spirit

Several parts Cape Town experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall this past weekend, prompting a smart business idea from a group of locals.

Cape Town men charged people for boat rides home during the floods. Image: @suaadvanderlilly21/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows men using boat to get people across the floods

A video posted on TikTok shows a group of men using a small boat to transport people across the high waters in their neighbourhood and charge them too.

"Charging people for a ride home and to the mobile shop ," the video was captioned.

Watch the video below:

According to eNCA, Western Cape residents were urged to delay travel as several roads had been closed. Severe storms had lashed parts of the province, causing extensive damage. Many people were still missing, with the weather hampering rescue efforts.

The Weather Service had also issued an orange level nine warning for the province

South Africans amused by the boat rides

wrote:

"No matter our circumstances in this country, we always make a plan and laugh."

Tré replied:

"“Business is booming” ."

Maspo said:

" So you were going shopping in town by boat."

‍♀️ said:

"❤️One thing about South Africa, we never stay down!"

Ayeshal wrote:

"Kids making the most of the current situation ."

HeLENe commented:

"I love my country ."

replied:

"Being bored in this country is a choice ."

Source: Briefly News