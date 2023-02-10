A video of a float of crocodiles horrified many people and gave them endless chills in their bodies

The clip shows a boat passing through the crocodile-infested waters and there were too many to count

The terrifying video went viral on Twitter and got over 10.7 million views and comments expressing people's fear

A boat passed through a river filled with countless crocodiles and the video went viral. Image: Stock Photo/Getty and @OTerrifying/Twitter

A Twitter video of crocodiles swimming away from an oncoming boat left people with their eyes wide open. The countless crocs swam to nearby land when they heard the noisy motor of the boat churning.

Video of terrifying crocodiles posted on Twitter goes viral

More than 10.7 million people viewed the video posted by @OTerrifying on Twitter. Many of them said that it looked like a scene out of a horror movie.

People could not believe that so many crocodiles lived together in such shallow waters and wondered how they were all getting fed.

Netizens comment on float of crocodiles in the river

Some Twitter users said the clip spiked their anxiety and others said people who live in the US state of Florida could relate because they are used to living among alligators.

@Wrathtank_avax posted:

"This is what residential neighbourhoods in Florida are like lmao."

@Jhammy51 asked:

"Jesus, how much food is around for these things to populate like that? Seems crowded."

@BlakeHarrisOne commented:

"Hopefully there’s no propeller on the back of that boat."

@RealMona_ stated:

"My anxiety just went through the roof."

@Robfeliz shared:

"Bruh, I almost died just watching this!"

@JuStHeReToHeLq1 added:

"Don’t want to break down there."

@NoGroomingHere asked:

"How can there be so many in such a small area? What do they eat seriously?"

