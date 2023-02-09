A man who lives in Australia showed people what it is like to live in a country that's teeming with wildlife

The video showing what he found in his mailbox went viral as people were scared he almost touched a snake

People were horrified after the man showed that he had a serpent in his mail that looked comfortable

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video went viral as people saw how common snakes are in Australia. In the video, a man walked outside to his mailbox, where a surprise awaited him.

A man in Australia went to his mailbox and found he had a snake in it. Image: TikTok/@ash_downunder

Source: UGC

People in the comments discussed how terrifying it would be to find a snake in their house. Online users were raving about how common wildlife is in Australia.

TikTok shows snake in someone's mailbox

A TikTokker, @ash_downunder, in Australia, showed people how common it is to find wildlife in their homes. In the video, a man walked to his mailbox to find a snake curled up inside. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok user reacts to seeing snake in mailbox

Australia is known for being home to many wild animals, which is why peeps familiar with Australia were in the comments saying seeing snakes is common for many residents.

Brad Reinke commented:

"Well these bills gonna be late!"

Nkosi Bonginkocy M commented:

"So, I should never move to Australia."

DogMum commented:

"Don’t worry it’s probably only bills."

davo2021 commented:

"Just another day in Australia. Nice size carpet python."

yanaldo commented:

"Only in Australia."

celeworld_00 commented:

"Common Australia L."

Christian commented:

"Now a new fear unlocked."

Snake farm goes viral as clip of vipers at feeding time leaves peeps terrified

Briefly News previously reported that a bunch of snakes went viral on TikTok. A video shows how they are kept on a farm altogether in a room.

The man in the video was doing his duty as a snake keeper to hundreds of snakes. People commented to express how terrified they were.

A video of hundreds of snakes together in a room left netizens horrified as it shows snakes at feeding time. Speaking to Briefly News, snake expert Luke Kemp from African Snakebite Institute explained the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News