A Nigerian lady was pleased that her kid helped her with some farm work as they harvested their fish

The mother used the boy's video as a typical example of dignity in labour as she mentioned this is how she pays his school fees

A lot of people in the woman's comment section showed interest in going into the same business

A lady who works at a fish farm shared a video of her son working hard in one of her ponds.

The woman said that there is indeed dignity in labour. Words layered on the TikTok video read:

"See my son working. School fees are set."

The boy worked happily in the fish pond. Image: @mamijo_farms/TikTok.

Boy hustles on fish farm with mother

In the video, posted by TikTok user @mamijo_farms, the boy used a basket to pack some fish for harvesting and sale.

Many people who reacted to the clip begged the woman to teach them about fish farming as they were ready to go into the same business field.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions of TikTokkers below:

sammy@ said:

"Please, for your health sake, get rain boots and other protective equipment. God bless your hustle."

Keewe wrote:

"I’m really in need of specialists to build this for me."

abdulazeezomobola8 added:

"Please ma, I want to start this. Can I come and learn it?"

get healthy loved the boy's positive attitude:

"With so much joy."

John Black reacted:

"With the situation in Nigeria now, we have to train our children or show them handiwork. God bless our fingers."

Victor Lawal782 noted:

"Wow. He really tried."

user2920310185633 commented:

"May God now bless you, son."

Lady improvises and builds fish ponds

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a creative Nigerian lady, known as Farm Lady online, shared a short video of how she built small ponds for her fish.

The woman explained that knowing how to do some plumbing work would be handy in the fish farming business. The lady worked with pipes through buckets for her fingerlings in the video.

Many people were wowed by how she cut through pipes to create a channel for water to flow into the white plastic buckets.

