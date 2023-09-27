A video shows a couple in Johannesburg that got pulled over by a petrol head officer because of their impressive car

Many people were amazed when the police officer got into the driver's seat to get a test of the vehicle

Netizens thought the viral TikTok video of the SAPS officer enjoying the road user's fancy BMW was heartwarming

A TikTok post shows a man being pulled over because of his cool car. A Johannesburg police officer was in the driver's seat, gushing over the vehicle.

A TikTok video shows a SAPS officer revving a motorist's BMW M6 after pulling him over. Image: @ray9611

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the SAPS officer's excitement received over 34,000. There were hundreds of comments from people who were in awe of how friendly South African police officers are.

Joburg SAPS stops BMW M6 driver

@ray9611 posted a video of a police officer who pulled him over in Johannesburg. In the clip, the officer sat in his seat and rev the engine.

Watch the video below to see his delighted reaction:

South Africans love happy cop

Many people commented on the video, happy to see a SAPS police officer and get along with people. Netizens raved that South Africa has the coolest officers.

Neo & Forteen said:

"South Africa is the only country where you don’t panic when stopped by cops."

TononoAsandaXO wrote:

"Our cops during traffic stops are one of the few things that make South Africa a much better place than the USA for me. I can't trade this. "

Natasha Abdurahman commented:

"someone tag the American assemblies to show them our flex."

Chase021 gushed:

"The way he revved tells me he’s a petrol head ."

Andrew@ added:

"This is the kind of relationship we need between police and citizens."

Fancy cars go TikTok viral.

Many people love to spot fancy cars while out and about. Online users were amused when Mzansi peeps took part in the traffic challenge to show off their vehicles,

Audi RS3 has cops telling owner to use sport mode for them, SA here for it

Briefly News previously reported that this Audi RS3 driver got some SAPS members' attention as he drove. The man filmed the video, which recorded how hyped the cops were.

TikTok users thought the video was a perfect example of how lit South Africa is. The video got over 40 000 likes, as many were entertained.

The driver of a 2018 Audi RS3, @ethanhughesofficial, had SAPS officers taking him to launch his whip on sport mode. In the video, the man is happy to oblige as he drove closer to them before driving off.

Source: Briefly News