A video of a group of SAPS police officers engaged in song has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip shared on Facebook, the law enforcement officials are seen singing and bonding together in a casual manner

The post evoked positive feels among Mzansi netizens who responded with encouraging messages

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A light-hearted video of a group of police officers gathered in song showed off a vibey yet heart-warming side of our men and women in blue.

The footage was posted on Facebook by SA Trucker and shows the SAPS group in what looks like a conference room as they dance and sing a song which brought about a sense of unity among them.

A video showed off a lighter side to SA's men and women in blue. Image: SA Trucker/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Police officers have to work in challenging situations on a daily basis. Though this work can be extremely rewarding, it does come with some risks, and so it is good to see the law enforcement officials take a moment to bond and let their hair down.

South Africans responded to the video with positive and encouraging messages for the officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Masala Khorombi commented:

“That's the spirit.”

Duma Mgabadeli reacted:

“Yebo!!!”

Mfanelo Nketle responded:

“This is good for you, enjoy guys.”

Peejay Dera Zvachoman commented:

“Nice tune keep singing if you stop me I just give you coffee or cold drink...I like them officers.”

Tondricka BaLee Chiveve said:

“We Love you too SAPS.”

Video of SAPS officers chasing young woman evokes some hilarious responses

In a separate story, Briefly News reported about a young Mzansi woman who decided to get SAPS officer in on a viral TikTok challenge clip that had many laughing at the accuracy the video served. Sometimes you have to take your serious hat off and just have a little fun.

It is no secret that South African police officers are not all in the best of shape… even though round is considered as a shape.

TikTok user @sonetadirabehr had SAPS officers pretend to chase her so that she could pull off one of the most original and hilarious ‘run’ viral video challenges. Ups to the police officers for playing along.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News