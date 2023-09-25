Andile Mpisane has been hogging the trends as of late and publications can't get enough of him

In a recent trend, the Royal AM chairman was stopped by JMPD for seemingly driving his custom Nissan GT-R recklessly

Mzansi took a swipe at the JMPD saying they were jealous of Andile, with some claiming that the cops wanted a closer look at his car Godzilla

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane has become one of local publication's most loved topics and he continues to steal the spotlight. The Royal AM chairman was recently spotted in the streets of Johannesburg driving his custom Nissan GT-R aka Godzilla.

The car had been worked on for some months and Andile saw that it was time to show it off and had the JMPD stop while he was cruising the streets.

Andile Mpisane stopped by JMPD

In a recent Instagram video posted by Godzilla.am, Andile Mpisane is seen speaking to a JMPD officer outside of his custom Nissan GT-R next to a busy road.

The media's most trolled dancer appears to have been pulled over by the officers for speeding or reckless driving, either way, the Royal AM chairman seems to have kept his cool while talking to the po-po.

The car has been worked on for some months now, with Andile sharing details of its' customisation with his followers. Godzilla has an official Instagram account with just shy of 1400 followers.

Mzansi blast JMPD for pulling Andile Mpisane over

Though the video has no sound to determine the reason Andile was pulled over, followers made their own assumptions in the comments section:

__ntokzin.n said:

"JMPD is a problem they just wanted to see the car!"

tumeloraphasha25 responded:

"It's giving cooldrink!"

breezyyyy_nasdaq commented:

"These guys know supercars well."

kabelo_krip_lathane92 asked:

"Reason?"

m.siyaaa joked:

"Jealous boys!"

mfundo.chief claimed:

"Haha no guys they stopped him just because they wanted to see Godzilla up close!"

paulrankoe said:

"That's how it supposed to be."

barimandem added:

"Umona!"

abongweshezi asked:

"Why did they stop u?"

nthabisengsauidi suggested:

"Give them cooldrink (R100) and stop wasting time negotiating with them!"

iamthube said:

"Quite understandable."

Source: Briefly News