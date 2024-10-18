DJ Maphorisa has debuted a new song, Luv U 4eva , and shared a video to accompany it

South African social media users teased him because people thought he was referring to Thuli Phongolo

Thuli is allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend, who is a prominent businessman

New music Fridays from Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa. But the general reactions online are mixed.

DJ Maphorisa has released a new song, and people think he dedicated it to Thuli Phongolo. Image: @djmaphorisa, @thuliphongolo

DJ Maphorisa releases new music

The award-winning musician released his altar ego, Madumoney, in a new song. Luv u 4eva is a collaboration between MadMoney, Phila Dlozi and Xduppy.

He released a promotional video showing him at the beach, but people mocked him because of his streetwear. DJ Maphorisa was wearing a full-on casual fit and sandals with socks, but he was at the beach.

Is Phori's new song dedicated to Thuli P

Thuli Phongolo is rumoured to be enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend. The new boo is a prominent businessman who was apparently the one responsible for buying her a new car.

Netizens teased DJ Maphorisa because people thought he was referring to Thuli Phongolo in the song.

@bad_option88 joked:

"Bathi she went to Cape Town boss."

@philanisa joked:

"Since Thuli P is around Cape Town with her new BF, manje wena you just decided to talk a walk?"

@CannanBarbarian hailed:

"Give this guy an honorary doctorate."

@Sizi_phiwe replied:

"They took her angithi."

@Reggie_ZAR mocked:

"Bro you at the beach 🏝️ why show up in streetwear."

@phillibecks claimed:

"She bewitched you Phori. You need cleasing seriously. You mean she can supply menu to anyone, and you still love her forever. Oh my God."

@LimpopoDaddy stated:

"I'm so sorry she did you bad like that Grootman accepting that Lembogini Urus from Kartel guy Thuli Phongolo mara after all you have done for her."

Thuli Phongolo flaunts Louis Vuitton bag

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo showed off a pricey Louis Vuitton handbag.

Though it was cute, Mzansi bashed the DJ and called her irresponsible for spending that much on a bag.

