DJ Maphorisa Debuts New Song, Fans Tease Him About Thuli Phongolo: "She's Living It Up in Cape Town"
- DJ Maphorisa has debuted a new song, Luv U 4eva, and shared a video to accompany it
- South African social media users teased him because people thought he was referring to Thuli Phongolo
- Thuli is allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend, who is a prominent businessman
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
New music Fridays from Amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa. But the general reactions online are mixed.
DJ Maphorisa releases new music
The award-winning musician released his altar ego, Madumoney, in a new song. Luv u 4eva is a collaboration between MadMoney, Phila Dlozi and Xduppy.
He released a promotional video showing him at the beach, but people mocked him because of his streetwear. DJ Maphorisa was wearing a full-on casual fit and sandals with socks, but he was at the beach.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Is Phori's new song dedicated to Thuli P
Thuli Phongolo is rumoured to be enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend. The new boo is a prominent businessman who was apparently the one responsible for buying her a new car.
Netizens teased DJ Maphorisa because people thought he was referring to Thuli Phongolo in the song.
@bad_option88 joked:
"Bathi she went to Cape Town boss."
@philanisa joked:
"Since Thuli P is around Cape Town with her new BF, manje wena you just decided to talk a walk?"
@CannanBarbarian hailed:
"Give this guy an honorary doctorate."
@Sizi_phiwe replied:
"They took her angithi."
@Reggie_ZAR mocked:
"Bro you at the beach 🏝️ why show up in streetwear."
@phillibecks claimed:
"She bewitched you Phori. You need cleasing seriously. You mean she can supply menu to anyone, and you still love her forever. Oh my God."
Thuli Phongolo enjoys Cape Town vacay with alleged new boyfriend, Mzansi reacts: "Where's Phori now"
@LimpopoDaddy stated:
"I'm so sorry she did you bad like that Grootman accepting that Lembogini Urus from Kartel guy Thuli Phongolo mara after all you have done for her."
Thuli Phongolo flaunts Louis Vuitton bag
In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo showed off a pricey Louis Vuitton handbag.
Though it was cute, Mzansi bashed the DJ and called her irresponsible for spending that much on a bag.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za