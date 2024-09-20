South African DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo recently caused a buzz with her pricey handbag

The star was out and about, and she flaunted her stunning green Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag

Mzansi was not impressed by this, saying spending that amount of money on a small bag was not worth it

Thuli Phongolo has always been a lover of all things fancy. The DJ and actress recently posted a photo of her designer handbag, which costs thousands of rands.

Thuli Phongolo recently flaunted a bag worth R100K. Image: @thulip

Source: Instagram

How much is Thuli P's LV bag

The celebrated actress turned DJ Thuli Phongolo had tongues wagging recently when she splurged on a luxury handbag.

Thuli posted snaps of herself out and about, sipping cocktails, with her stunning green Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag sitting beautifully next to her.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted the photo with the caption:

"Thuli Phongolo shows off her Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini Bag worth R107 473.00."

Netizens react to Thuli Phongolo's bag

Reacting to the picture, Mzansi was not entirely impressed and questioned why celebrities spend so much money on non-essential items.

Others made jokes about DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto.

@MKHBrian shared:

"Buying a bag that is over 20k is crazy business."

@CalliePhakathi stated:

"Jiki jiki they'll be homeless asking for donations."

@XtraPolitics mentioned:

"We’ll be there."

@shaz___m said:

"My annual salary."

@_Neheng_ joked:

'That is Samthing Soweto's money."

@moone_eddie asked:

"What does that bag do? Drives her home? Makes a cappuccino for her? This crass materialism in a society like ours, is crazy man."

@NdlovuVincentia exclaimed:

"Oh wow, Maphorisa has a lot of money!"

Thuli Phongolo's booking fee causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo sparked a conversation when she revealed how much she charges per hour.

The beauty, who is a very popular female DJ in Mzansi, reportedly charges a hefty amount to mix at a gig and also comes with a long list of do's and don'ts. Peeps said she was not worth the booking fee, accusing her of playing pre-mixed music.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News