DJ Maphorisa recently stunned in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton outfit and sparked a debate online

This was the DJ's way of clapping back at haters who criticised him and Kabza De Small for shutting down an LV store in London

Peeps criticised Phori, saying he values material things too much and is a show-off, but he is not bothered

DJ Maphorisa is not interested in entertaining naysayers about his preferences for spending his money on designer clothing.

DJ Maphorisa rocked a Louis Vuitton outfit head-to-toe in London. Image: @djmaphorisa

DJ Maphorisa stuns in an LV outfit

Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa wore a denim Louis Vuitton outfit with a white T-shirt, bucket hat, and sneakers. His outfit might have garnered him praise online, but a huge number of people are against it.

His caption suggested that he was mocking those who have something negative to say about his fashion choices.

"Chest pains," he wrote.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza cause chaos at LV store

Maphorisa's post was a way of clapping back at haters who slammed him and Kabza De Small after they shut down an LV store in London. The Scorpion Kings caused chaos online when they opted for a private shopping spree.

This sparked negative reactions from people who say they value designer clothes instead of supporting local designers.

Mzansi criticises Maphorisa

Netizens dragged Phori, saying he values material things too much and is a show-off, but he is not bothered.

@Mamphephethe_10 cried:

"You look so cheap in that expensive brand bandla."

@CultIsReligion mocked:

"Is it a must vele for these clothes to be branded like the chicken licken box?"

@koekemoer_no1 lashed:

"Shopping LV while those kids are stuck in the studio trying to create a banger only for you to take all the credit and spend their royalties jou moer maan."

@POFFADER mocked:

"Phori, the only person who can make expensive clothes look cheap, "You can pay for school, but you can't buy class".

@newsandchill said:

"As long as you doing it for yourself. Just be happy man, don’t do things to look like you happy."

DJ Maphorisa's R75K outfit has tongues wagging

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa's outfit worth R75K caused a stir online. The DJ is one of the most fashion-forward celebs in South Africa, but his spending often gets people talking.

DJ Maphorisa owns pricey clothes from Versace to Amiri, and his friends hyped him up for his drip Madumoney, which had followers in awe of his style and deep pockets.

