DJ Maphorisa is one of the most fashion-forward celebs in South Africa and never forgets to show off his fancy threads

The popular DJ recently sported some pricey clothing items, from Versace to Amiri, and had his friends hype him up for his drip

Madumoney had followers in awe of his style and deep pockets to wear an outfit that was worth over a whopping R78K

DJ Maphorisa had fans and followers amazed at his drip wearing an outfit worth R78K including Cartier glasses worth over R17K. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa recently showed off his outfit and had his buddies entertained. Lawd Porry has been known to show up and show off whenever he steps out, where even he has bragged about putting others on to designer fashion. The DJ wore a Versace and Amiri outfit that retails just above R78K and casually flaunted it.

Fans were blown away by the Soweto Baby hitmaker's drip and praised his style and long money.

DJ Maphorisa shows off expensive outfit

In a recent Instagram post, DJ Maphorisa flaunted his outfit which consists of a Versace shirt and Amiri jeans and boots.

"Cnt Believe it!"

The conversation between Porry and his friend consisted of the friend hyping Maphorisa up for his outfit as well as confirming the items of clothing:

Versace graphic-print heritage-fit silk shirt - R12K - R25K AMIRI MX1 ripped skinny jeans - R21.6K Amiri Bandana Buckled Boots - R27.5K Cartier glasses - from R17K

Mzansi hypes Maphorisa's outfit

Fans and followers were impressed with Porry's drip and paid him some compliments:

zulumkhathini said:

"Haha the chelsea boots are ice cold, the carrier frame mean, the Zulu siyashibilika!"

freshbycaddy responded:

"Your Zulu is the best!"

morsymusic commented:

"I dunno what he saying but I can guess its about him being fresh!"

king_zein_ posted:

"Ke Di Colour Colour. Kedi Versace."

whoiszackkk added:

"You best believe!"

djmickeyzombie said:

"MADUMANE!"

madlalaplay responded:

"Wa drippa saan!"

kwanelenondlazi commented:

"DRIP CHECKER HIMSELF."

lungelo_shangas posted:

"Phori Way!!!"

sunnydeproducer012 added:

"Grootman Phori!"

