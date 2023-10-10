Award-winning Afro-Pop duo Blaq Diamond has shared that they are working on a project with DJ Maphorisa

They lauded the Amapiano star for believing in them before they got signed to their former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment

Fans have also given their flowers to Maphorisa for being a versatile artist who is always open to working with other stars outside of Amapiano

Blaq Diamond is bringing the heat with an upcoming collaboration with Amapiano music giant DJ Maphorisa.

Blaq Diamond lauded the Amapiano DJ and artist for being one of the few people to believe in them. Image: @djmaphorisa, @blaqdiamond150

Source: Instagram

Maphorisa, Blaq Diamond to release a collaboration

Taking to Instagram, they shared some snaps from their studio session with the music genius. Blaq Diamond, which consists of Ndu Browns real name Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa, lauded the Amapiano star for believing in them before they got signed to their former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Captioning their images, they wrote:

"DJ Maphorisa was one of the first few people to believe in us before we were even signed.. after all this time, we’re finally dropping something with our OG."

Fans applaud Maphorisa, anticipate a banger

Music lovers can't keep calm following the announcement. But one thing many have noticed is Maphorisa's work ethic.

Fans also gave their flowers to Maphorisa for being a versatile artist who is always open to working with other stars outside of Amapiano.

_alexander._mb said:

"Nahhh Phorry is the Rick Ross of Africa."

buliskyninja expressed:

"@djmaphorisa is easily the coolest Grootman in South Aah."

ceebe_sa added:

"I can’t what we going to have here after all, @blaqdiamond150 was Afro-pop and hip hop I mean, who knows the legend @djmaphorisa has talent.'

noxy_muzic replied:

"@blaqdiamond150 I am patiently waiting for this song.'

andrew_stunna_ said:

"@djmaphorisa put on a lot of artists till now...he can push you more than you can push yourself."

