Blaq Diamond's member Sphelele announced that they would be launching their own record label, Umuthi Othithi

The duo have since broken free from the shackles of Ambitiouz Entertainment, and now they want to empower emerging artists.

Blaq Diamond shared on Instagram that they will be dropping new music soon

Blaq Diamond shared that they will launch their record label, Umuthi Othithi. Image: @blaqdiamond150

Source: Instagram

The music duo Blaq Diamond are set to bring change within the music industry. Sphelele Dunywa got candid about the new big project they are about to start.

Blaq Diamond set to launch their record label

The award-winning duo Blaq Diamond are gearing up to empower young emerging artists in the music game.

Speaking to ThisaLIVE, Sphelele mentioned that he and his partner, Ndumiso Mdletshe, will be launching their own record label called Umuthi Othithi soon.

Sphelele also shared that the driving force behind their record label is to help young aspiring artists in the industry.

He said:

"I relish the sense of autonomy. I find immense satisfaction in facing challenges because they provide valuable lessons in managing my daily routine and distinguishing between my artistic pursuits and the business side of things.

"I express gratitude for our encounter with Ambitiouz Entertainment; it has afforded us the opportunity to embrace independence and forge ahead."

The duo recently won their court case against their former employer, Ambitiouz Entertainment, with regard to the takedown of their music on all streaming platforms.

Sphelele further shared that they would love to see these young artists flourish and be able to stand up for themselves.

He shared:

"Above all else, my greatest desire is to witness the individuals we are currently signing embark on their journeys towards establishing their own record labels one day and signing themselves. As an artist, freedom is paramount, enabling you to pursue your creative vision without constraints."

Blaq Diamond teases fans with new music

The duo took to Instagram to tease their fans with new upcoming music from them. They posted a reel on their timeline and captioned it:

"Timomo Timomo… Umuthi is growing, we’ve got new music coming soon #johannesburg #blaqdiamond #performance."

See the reel here:

Fans and followers of the duo showed them some love and flooded their comment section with heartfelt messages, and others also mentioned that they could not wait for the music to drop:

Linathililgrl said:

"Love you guys nge ntliziyo wam yonke."

Helinojr26 responded:

"Impi yhe imiswa."

I_am_marcy16 replied:

"We where there mina lomuntu wami. It was amazing."

Mandyb7914 said:

"Can't wait for a new album."

Antonyndlovu6 said:

"Can't wait for the new album... Iyangenzeli Blaq Diamond."

Emtee drags Blaq Diamond

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee took to Twitter to throw some shade at musical duo Blaq Diamond. The rapper replied to a host of tweets and claimed that Blaq Diamond has nothing to be proud of.

Emtee clearly had something to get off his chest and said that the Afro duo were living in a house and driving cars that used to belong to him.

