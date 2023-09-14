The Umama hitmaker decided to advise the rising artists in the industry about independence

Ifani shared that they don't need to be signed under major record labels and get themselves a team

Social media users responded positively to the rapper's advice and also shared their own opinions

Rapper Ifani advised upcoming artists about being independent. Image: @iFani_Haymani

Despite performing wearing broken shoes, rapper Ifani, who dares to be different, he shared his two cents about being an independent artist in the music game.

Ifani shares his peace of mind

Lately, the Xhosa rapper has found himself at the centre of controversy. The Ewe hitmaker topped the Twitter trend list recently.

Ifani shared a piece of advice to young and aspiring artists about the importance of taking ownership of their music and career.

The star rapper shared that being independent doesn't solely mean that one has to be alone, and to him, it means that one needs not to be signed under a major record label.

The rapper, who previously shared that he bagged himself a record deal through an interview with DJ Sbu, shared the advice on his Twitter timeline.

He said:

"To my fellow EMERGING ARTISTS: Being an independent artist doesn't imply going alone. It signifies operating without the support of a major record label. You can only succeed in collaboration; even if you could, you still require a team to accompany you on your journey and collaborate. You need help to handle everything. Therefore, assemble a team!"

Social media users responded positively to the rapper's advice

Shortly after the rapper posted his tweet on Twitter, netizens flooded his comment section with positive responses:

@JackzMind said:

"Straight facts!"

@sibu_gee wrote:

"If I were an artist starting out, I would sign to a major record label, maybe a one-year deal, if there is one, They would push me and create a name, establish me, then after I've accumulated money with then, I would go indie."

@ClintLouw6 responded:

"Struggling with royalties at your local or International societies (SAMRO,CAPASO etc).Our 15 years industry experience will ensure that you are paid all your due royalties for your music exploitation and usage over the various usage platforms (radio and TV)"

@cabmanjimmy said:

"Thanks for the advice,"

@pradda_rsa said:

"Ye,ah but u can hv a team and not sign to a record label and that is still considered a independent artist."

@SiyabongaNDH said:

"Danko nkabyam.."

@lanel_denero wrote:

"I'm still begging for that feature grootman."

Ifani wants to make peace with Cassper Nyovest

Previously, Briefly News reported that rapper Ifani wants to make peace with fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest. During an interview on DJ Sbu's podcast, Ifani shared that AKA's death hit him hard and is one reason that encouraged him to make peace with Cassper.

After six years of beef, Xhosa rapper Ifani wants to reconcile with rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest. Ifani wishes to have one meeting with Cassper and start afresh with him on a favourable, clean slate.

