A content creator shared details about seasonal remote Amazon jobs across different provinces in Mzansi

Her TikTok video sparked discussions about the job requirements stipulated by the US company that is expanding in SA

Many people said they were considering the positions due to the flexible nature of the jobs and the competitive pay

A woman alerted job seekers to vacant positions at Amazon. image: @mpendulo_sibiya

Source: TikTok

With the high unemployment rate, people are always looking for ways to make money and often exchange information on social media.

Amazon remote jobs in SA

A South African woman recently shared information about seasonal remote-based Amazon jobs available in various provinces to help job seekers.

She mentioned that these positions pay approximately R67 per hour and can be taken as a side hustle.

Her video uploaded on the TikTok account @mpendulo_sibiya quickly spread on the platform. The clip was viewed more than 194, 000 times, and it got hundreds of comments.

Netizens want to boost their income

People discussed the job specifications and shared their experiences with the application process.

Many were interested in exploring these opportunities, given the flexibility and pay rate offered by these Amazon positions.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers hunt for jobs at Amazon

Netizens expressed their desire to apply and hopefully land the coveted jobs.

Read some of the comments below:

@baksmakoene mentioned:

"I got accepted. Starting on the 18th."

@Konie posted:

"I always apply and get rejected."

@Carol_theParent wrote:

"I never get a reply. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing."

@NorthMamacita shared:

"I got rejected but I'm not gonna stop applying."

@tatiana commented:

"Yho, the rejection emails. They don't even waste time shame."

@afeefah added:

"My husband got asked for documents in May and they still haven't gotten back to him."

@Sego stated:

"Can never be a side gig though you don't choose your hours. Depending on the department you'll be in Amazon is great."

@neliswa121 asked:

"Hi, I just applied. How long does it take to get a response?"

