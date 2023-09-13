Trevor Noah was invited to a radio station to speak about the allegations regarding him and the tourism department

The comedian said South Africans are so traumatised by corruption that they immediately assume any deal is corrupt

This was after the widespread rumours of him getting paid R33 million from the government to advertise SA

Award-winning comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has once again poured cold water on the allegations that he and the government made a R33 million deal.

Trevor Noah said South Africans immediately assume that everything is connected to corruption because of our traumatic past. Image: David M/ Sean Zanni

Trevor says SA is traumatised by corruption

The comedian was invited by 702 host to discuss the rumours which widely circulated around social media and caused outrage. Last week, Trevor Noah was rumoured to have allegedly been offered a multi-million deal from the government to advertise the South African tourism industry.

The award-winning host said South Africans are so traumatised by corruption that they immediately assume any deal is corrupt.

"South Africans are so traumatised from corruption on every corner and every topic that we touch. Everyone thinks that everything is connected to corruption. Even something that has nothing to do with the government."

Trevor said he could not get any deals with the government because that would mean he could get censored.

Mzansi reacts to Trevor's sentiments

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens who were worried about the authenticity of Trevor's statement.

@Mayo6Tee asked:

"Why was the other guy attacking us for being worried about the 33M? Man even said he gave us a discount because he’s a global superstar…My guy was a Fan instead of being a journalist on the show… how on earth will you say we are your problem instead of asking the right question about the deal for us."

@TigerTendencies added:

"The way he said"it's not 33meter", reminds me of when Cyril said phala phala money is "far less than $4million, that time it's actually far more."

@Mayo6Tee shared:

"The interviewer is scared of telling the truth .. what kind of expression is that?"

@007druza added:

"He no longer make jokes about South African government lets be honest, and it got jokes for days."

@shaunleroux1 said:

"Of course he wasn’t going to agree to the figure, everyone would rebut it because it being heat on his brand. He had to come and do damage control."

Nota Baloyi rips into Trevor Noah

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi trolled Trevor Noah following the rumours and accused him of using black people for his own advances.

In the video clip shared by @ThisIsColbert, Nota Baloyi said:

"Anyone who defends Trevor Noah, f— you, you're a racist. You hate black people, because Trevor Noah is not black...Stop using us to get ahead, because you're light skin."

SA says Trevor is no longer funny

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA trolled Trevor Noah following his recent tour with Savannah.

Many reckoned that his jokes are now turning too politically motivated to even laugh at.

