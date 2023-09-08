Trevor Noah has allegedly been offered a multi-million deal from the government to advertise the South African tourism industry

Nota Baloyi slammed Trevor Noah and these rumours and accused him of using black people for his gain

The comedian has denied the claims in an interview with East Coast Radio, adding that he knew nothing about this

Nota Baloyi went on a rant and slammed American-based comedian Trevor Noah. This follows the alleged multi-million rand deal he allegedly scored to advertise the South African tourism industry.

Nota Baloyi made bold claims that Trevor Noah has been using black people as a stepping ladder to advance his career. Image: @lavidanota, @trevornoah

Nota goes on a rant and targets Trevor

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Nota Baloyi rants about Trevor's rumoured multi-million rand deal with the tourism industry.

"Anyone who defends Trevor Noah, f— you, you're a racist. You hate black people, because Trevor Noah is not black."

Nota then took aim at his ethnicity, pointing out Trevor's deep Belgian roots.

"Stop using us to get ahead, because you're light skin."

Nota on Trevor's political views

The outspoken former music executive, Nota Baloyi, then alleged that Trevor said negative things about former president Jacob Zuma.

"You were used to destroy Jaco Zuma's reputation."

Trevor Noah denies knowledge of the multi-million deal

The comedian, who is currently on his South African leg of the tour, was interviewed by Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio. He denied any known knowledge of this alleged deal with the tourism industry.

An angry Trevor Noah slammed reports suggesting he knew and would go ahead with the deal.

Noah was rumoured to be shooting a five-minute advert to promote South Africa to tourists around the world.

Nota accuses Trevor Noah of money laundering

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi accused Trevor Noah of money laundering following reports of his mother's issues with SARS.

Baloyi's suspicions were dismissed, with fans claiming that their favourite makes a lot of money and would never engage in illegal activities for money.

Patricia Noah recently made headlines after it was alleged that she owes SARS R24 million of unpaid debt.

