Sandile Hadebe from Johannesburg embarked on a remarkable journey with just R5K in hand

He transformed his passion for woodworking into a thriving business that not only brings him profits but also creates job opportunities for the youth

From humble beginnings, Sandile's venture has expanded, catching the eye of many who appreciate quality craftsmanship

With just R5K, Sandile Hadebe invested in starting a woodwork shop that creates furniture and provides employment for youth. Images: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

In 2017, a woodworker in Johannesburg made an R5K investment into a furniture-making business.

Johannesburg woodworker's journey

Sandile Hadebe's profound love for woodwork has enabled him to employ in his community. The post of his journey was shared on the Kasi Economy's Twitter page, which shared how the entrepreneur started from humble beginnings.

He channelled his passion into crafting exquisite wood furniture. His business outgrew the, and he had to look into a spacious workshop. However, Sandile's success is not defined by profits alone. He has become a beacon of hope for the youth in his community, offering employment opportunities and a chance to learn the art of woodwork.

Look at the tweet below:

Mzansi impressed by the woodworker

People were impressed by his journey, which not only inspires aspiring entrepreneurs but also underscores the potential for individuals to make a profound and positive impact on their communities through entrepreneurship.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Abongile Hilita praised:

"Keep up the good work."

@Lisa Sands O'Reilly said:

"This is fantastic. May your business keep growing Sandile."

@Israel Mphekgwane shared:

"Keep up good work best wishes."

@Mokgosi Serero applauded:

"A good move to start the business with a little peny u have tomorrow it wl increase big up to u Mr h,truly u are my inspiration cs we are on the same path. God bless you."

@Philasande Nokwindla MaXhamela was inspired:

"I wish I can start my food business...Big you're an inspiration broo."

