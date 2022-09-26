Trevor Noah has taken to his timeline to announce that he's coming to Mzansi from 31 August to 15 September next year

The comedian, who has relocated to the US, shared that he has partnered with Savanna Cider for 12 shows which are part of his South African tour

Taking to the star's timeline, many people shared that they not miss the tour as tickets go on sale from Wednesday, 27 September

Trevor Noah is coming to Mzansi. The Daily Show host took to his timeline on Monday, 26 September to announce his upcoming tour.

Trevor Noah has announced his upcoming South African tour. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

The comedian, who has relocated to the US, shared that he has partnered with Savanna for the Trevor Noah Live in South Africa tour. The gig will take place from 31 August to 15 September.

Taking to Twitter, the funny guy shared that he can't wait to come back home to entertain his fellow South Africans. According to EWN, Trevor Noah captioned his post:

Peeps took to the superstar's comment section to let him know that they'll do anything to get their hands on the tickets for his show.

@MbaliyethuS said:

"Say what? The son of Patricia is coming home. Hhayi guys ngicela sishayele i @SavannaCider izandla. These people know how to make us happy. Need to come up with a plan for the ticket coz mina ill be phakathi inside."

@pearlz_mn commented:

"Omg!! The Son of Patricia is coming back to Southy?!! I am uncontrollably excited. Where can I sell my eggs? I need cash to purchase tickets. I'll do anything to put this money together."

@Modise__ZA wrote:

"I trust you to make us laugh on current affairs, will definitely budget for this #TrevorNoahLiveInSA show."

@KhuleMalandela said:

"The champ is back with more fire, we all know he is excellent eish i can’t wait to see him live."

@Mthiya_sa commented:

"We better be ready to laugh #TrevorNoahLiveinSA."

@Nonkulycis_01 wrote:

"Listen!!! I'm already planning to cut some grocery money to see you!! Can't wait to see you back home, Trevor!!! It's gonna be good for sure."

@pontsho_mp added:

"The Son of the Soil. The laughs here are guaranteed. Also Savanna did the most here with hosting this. Great choice - I'm so excited for this."

