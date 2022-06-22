The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has weighed in on Kim Kardashian wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the recent MET Gala

The Mzansi-born comedian described the historic dress as a "one-of-a-kind piece of American history" that Kim should have stayed away from

Peeps took to his show's comment section on YouTube and continued slamming the reality TV star for deciding to rock the dress to the event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trevor Noah has shared his honest opinion after Kim Kardashian decided to rock Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala in May this year.

Trevor Noah weighed in on Kim Kardashian rocking the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala. Image: @trevornoah, @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star trended on the timeline when scores of people accused her of damaging the dress. The superstar denied damaging the dress.

In a recent episode of The Daily Show, the South African-born comedian weighed in on the stunner's stunt. The TV host expressed that Kim had "poor judgment". He said she could have decided to wear another outfit at the event.

TshisaLIVE reports that Trevor Noah described the Marilyn Monroe dress as a "one-of-a-kind piece of American history". He then added:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"The Met Gala happens every year. People dress like hamburgers there. You could have worn anything else."

The publication adds that in an interview, Kanye West's ex-wife defended her action, saying she only wore the dress for a few minutes. Peeps took to the comment section of The Daily Show on YouTube and shared their thoughts on Kim's saga.

Abigail G commented:

"I didn’t understand the anger at first but then I listened to experts and it really made me understand why it was so bad that she wore it and why it being at Ripleys was horrible and yet unavoidable since museums that archive clothing aren’t given any funding. It’s a really frustrating and unfortunate circumstance."

Amy Anderson said:

"I've been obsessed with this dress since 1989. This was an actual fashion crime."

Liz M. wrote:

"It's about the ridiculous entitlement (KK) and carelessness (Ripley's). I'm not a fashion historian, but even I can see the irreparable damage to that dress. Even after she lost 16lbs."

Marhesi added:

"I'm a folk costume tailor and theatre costume maker myself, but you really don't need to be even close to an expert to know that wearing that specific dress was a bad idea from the start. It's a 60 year old fragile silk dress covered in heavy crystals. It's not exactly rocket science to understand that wearing it was (and is) a bad idea."

Kim Kardashian accused of damaging Marilyn Monroe dress

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian faced some backlash after parading at the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress. She got the honour of wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress that was stored in a private Museum.

Kim chose the dress hoping to make pop culture history, but the plan may have backfired after the socialite received a ton of backlash.

According to eNCA, Kim Kardashian attempted to make alterations to the dress to fit her, resulting in irreversible tears in the delicate fabric. Kim went on a strict diet to fit into the dress. Fans shared images of the dress upset at the state.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News