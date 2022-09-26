Anele Mdoda has taken to her timeline to share a magnetic video of TikTok star Mthandazo Gatya who wowed netizens with John Legend's song cover Nervous

This is after Gatya went viral on the huge social media platform for his Maskandi-inspired rendition

South African netizens have taken to Mdoda's comments section to express how proud they are of the aspiring singer

TikTok star and aspiring musician Mthandazo Gatya has gone viral yet again after posting his iconic cover of John Legend's new song Nervous.

John Legend finally performed Mthandazo Gatya's 'Nervous' version. Image: @zintatu/Instagram and @MthandazoGatya/Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Anele Mdoda posted a short video of Gatya sharing a stage with the American artists at Sun Arena.

The 947 Breakfast Club host gushed about how proud she is of Mthandazo while never forgetting the internet users who helped him become popular and fulfill his dreams.

Anele shared the following video on Twitter, which received thousands of likes:

South Africans react:

@travfishscott said:

"One thing about South African peeps: we can achieve anything we set our minds to."

@MRSEANNGUBANE wrote:

"Talk about an app being put to great use "

@Batshidise shared:

"This makes me happy, Mthandazo just Proved once again that God can do amazing things. My heart is warm!"

@navascky posted:

"South Africans you should be proud. You gave a guy a chance to make it. If only we could plug each other like this."

@Msigi_Emotion replied:

"What I love about South Africans is if you’re genuine they help elevate you. If you’re fake, no matter how genuine you can try to be we would see right through you and be dealt with futhi"

@ShirleyN31 commented:

"The power of the internet ❤"

@Matty01769393 also said:

"This is Beautiful ❤"

@T_Moshoeshoe added:

"Life can just turn around in a split second. "

Mthandazo also showed gratitude to South Africans and John Legend by sharing the following post on Twitter:

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Maboe wasted no time in pleasing a troll who appeared on his timeline after submitting his first TikTok Nervous verse to John Legend.

The Expresso host took to Twitter and uploaded a video of himself singing the verse he wrote live on the SABC3 morning show, which captivated a large audience.

Despite receiving mostly positive feedback from other netizens, he did receive a few negative comments.

