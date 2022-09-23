Expresso host Katlego maboe has taken to his timeline to respond to a troll that wanted to take his shine away

This is after he posted his cover of John Legend's hit song Nervous which is currently going viral online

However, there were some netizens who tried to pin him against another South African peep who joined the challenge and captured the hearts of many

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Katlego Maboe wasted no time in entertaining a troll who appeared on his timeline after submitting his first verse to John Legend's TikTok Nervous challenge.

The Expresso host took to Twitter and posted a video of himself singing the verse he wrote live on the SABC3 morning show, which drew a large number of people.

Katlego Maboe shared the following magnetic video:

Despite the fact that he received mostly positive feedback from other netizens, there were a few negative comments.

One user, @ofentse_khiba, tried to knock the star down by saying they preferred Mthandazo Gatya's version. Mthandazo is a South African guy who blew up the internet with his Maskandi-inspired version of Nervous.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Katlego quickly dismissed the troll by stating that he, too, prefers Mthandazo's rendition.

Katlego Maboe and Ofentse shared the following conversation on Twitter:

Other South African netizens show love to Katlego's Nervous cover

@Hle_ngiwe_ said:

"You can sing, you can dance, kanti what is it that you cant do wena?"

@bothwells shared:

"He nailed it!!"

@OMNdex posted:

"You can present, you can dance, you can sing. What else can you do? You are just a breath of fresh air Kat. I love this."

@PabloMhlanga replied:

"A happy you is very therapeutic to most of us. Keep going mchana, make more happy memories "

@judap commented:

"Dude This is amazing bro, you’re indeed talented lol as they say you can’t keep a good man down!!"

@KhokelaDukens

"Is there anything you can't do? Seriously! You were made for the industry. Go forth and shine Katlego"

Man’s SA Remix of John Legend Challenge Goes Viral, Receives Love From the Award-Winning Musician and Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that It's incredible how much talent is pouring out of Mzansi, and John Legend witnessed it firsthand. A talented man remixed a verse from the global superstar's TikTok challenge and gave him a thumbs up.

Mthandazo Gatya is a talented singer and two-time platinum-selling artist who celebrated his achievement on Twitter.

The inventive gentleman added a maskandi-style twist to the challenge, harmonising his vocals in a similar manner. The open verse format allows participants from all over the world to participate in any way they see fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News