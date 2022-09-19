A talented man's Mzansi African take on a John Legend challenge went viral online, with the singer even appreciating it

Mthandazo Gatya added a maskandi style flair to the award-winning singer's song, which was phenomenal

Peeps across Mzansi came in droves to commend the man for his creativity and his talent while giving thanks for spreading African music

There is so much talent pouring out of Mzansi that it's astounding, and John Legend got a first-hand account of it. A talented man remixed a verse on a challenge that the global superstar gave on TikTok and gave him a thumbs up.

Mthandazo Gatya gave his best to a John Legend verse challenge which got the attention of the singer and Mzansi. Images: @MthandazoGatya/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mthandazo Gatya is the skilled singer and a two-time platinum-selling artist who shared his very proud and well-accomplished feat on Twitter.

The creative gent put a specific maskandi style twist to the challenge, harmonising his vocals in a similar fashion. The open verse format allows individuals worldwide to partake in the challenge in any way they see fit.

Mthandazo has appeared on an African Spotify playlist and has also been nominated for a SAMA. The gifted singer has also performed on live television as well.

Peeps across Mzansi had nothing but well-wishes to share with the singer and praised him for putting an African language on the world stage. See the comments below:

@ToyaDelazy said:

"Naze nabahle this is it liberate the language."

@Ntru36 posted:

@9Lepantsula commented:

"This song will make it big in a lot of love movies Watch the space bro."

@Dlinho7 mentioned:

"You're amazing! John Legend is just an 'Ordinary People' fam, whether he takes this to the next level or not, you're still gonna make it big!"

@SUPA_HUMAN11 shared:

@TsebangM said:

"This is a banger bro, hope he remakes the song with you ❤️"

@lihle_yanga posted:

"Bru, I have been a fan since day one of your music. I pray this collaboration happens ‍♂️‍♂️"

@chichimachala commented:

"This is just wow "

