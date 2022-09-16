AKA has shared a throwback pic of himself with Nasty C after they dropped a dope track on Friday titled Lemons (Lemonade)

The two talented rappers and music peers were performing together at a Gagasi FM gig when the pic was taken

Taking to social media to react to the pic and the new song, their fans applauded them for the way they respect each other

AKA has taken to his timeline to share a throwback snap of himself with Nasty C. The rapper posted the pic on Friday morning, 16 September after he dropped Lemons (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C.

AKA posted a throwback pic of himself with Nasty C. Image: @nasty_csa, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega and the There They Go hitmaker are topping the trends list after dropping the fire hip-hop tune. They joined a list of South African hip-hop artists who released new music on the day.

In the old pic Mega posted on Twitter, the two rappers were performing together at a Gagasi FM gig in Durban. AKA captioned his post:

"Thank You @Nasty_CSA FULL CIRCLE."

Hip-hop heads took to the Fela In Versace hitmaker's timeline to share their thoughts on the new single, the stars' friendship and work relationship.

@Sparks_Shoba wrote:

"Leave @akaworldwide alone guys, raw talent personified. You listen to this Lemonade joint once and it slaps. It doesn’t need to grow onto you."

@Calisto62522789 said:

"You saved our lives again."

@iamlindoh commented:

"That #Lemons #Lemonade song is GOATED. It was so natural. Another instant classic ."

@greedya_sa said:

"Not Alpha not Omega but Supa Mega."

@SiirKhumalo wrote:

"Nasty said he'll never get on piano but this the closest to it and the boi ate."

@SiveM72725148 added:

"Man, I love this for Hip-Hop. Just love it man, genuine love for each other. Respect to all the Broes that released today! What you did is history for the SA Music Industry and the world has no choice but to give us it's ears. Shout out @akaworldwide, @Nasty_CSA @MrCashtime."

