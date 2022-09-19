A strong Russian female bodybuilder, who weighs around 90kg, has social media users in awe of her impressive physique

Nataliya Kuznetsova has broken various world records in deadlifting, bench pressing, and arm lifting

The 31-year-old also has a huge following on Instagram, with many peeps wowed by her strength and colossal muscles

A strong, recording-breaking bodybuilder from Russia, who weighs around (198lbs) 90kg, is stunning peeps with her physique.

Nataliya is a strong female bodybuilder. Image: nataliya.amazonka.

Nataliya Kuznetsova has a body most women, and even men, can only dream of, with her impressive strength and determination leading her to victory in several international contests.

The 31-year-old became interested in bodybuilding at 14 and began working towards her dream by following a strict diet and training hard at the gym under the mentorship of her coach, Alexei Ivanov, The Famous People wrote.

Since then, Nataliya has won many championships and broken various world records in bench pressing, deadlifting, and arm lifting, Muscle and Fitness reported.

The powerhouse is an inspiration to many women and trains people who are interested in the field.

Nataliya has a massive following on Instagram, with over one million fans. Let’s take a peek at some of her pics.

Facebook page, Florida International, recently honoured the powerful woman and many social media peeps commented that her strength wowed them:

Maria Rossella Boldorini said:

“She looks happy, that’s the important thing, and I’m really happy for her. She looks like a lovely, sweet lady I’ll never fight against.”

Lisa Cooper Bristoll added:

“Congratulations to her and all her hard work. To each their own. If she's happy with herself, it's not for anyone else to say anything. To me, it shows hard work and tons of dedication.”

Julia Reniger reacted:

“Not in my taste, but if she is happy, good for her! That’s a lot of work, discipline, and dedication. That’s a lot of things to be proud of! If she is happy and healthy, you do, you girl!”

