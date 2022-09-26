AKA has taken to the timeline to share his thoughts on Burna Boy after his electric performance at the DStv Delicious Festival in Jozi

Supa Mega shared that he has no problem with the Nigerian superstar after a peep asked the rapper to end his beef with Burna

Many people took to AKA's timeline and claimed that their fave made Burna Boy famous when he featured him on All Eyes On Me

AKA has shared his views on Burna Boy after his successful concert over the weekend. The Nigerian superstar headlined the two-day DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg.

AKA has shared his thoughts on his beef with Burna Boy. Image: @akaworldwide, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Thousands of South Africans filled up the show in Kyalami. It was the first time Burna performed in the country after claiming its people are xenophobic. At the time he made the claims, he said he'll never perform in Mzansi again and AKA was having none of it.

After the African Giant's show-stopping performance, one peep took to Twitter to ask Supa Mega and Burna Boy to squash their beef so they can perform together again. The stars have a classic hit together called All Eyes On Me. According to TimesLIVE, AKA responded to the tweep:

“I have no problem with Burna at all. God bless my brother."

Social media users took to Supa Mega's comment section and shared mixed views on his response. Many claimed AKA made the Last Last hitmaker famous.

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"You made him famous."

@melmadira commented:

"Can't people change their minds and issues be resolved? I am happy he came cos his performance last night was amazing!! I wish he will return for another show soon."

@GMakerting said:

"You made him this big."

@Youtube_Lenard wrote:

"You made him, no teacher would hate his students, never."

@brainbowcivils said:

"Acting a lil humble now because Burna is popping, stop with the act, eat dust bro bro!"

@NdumisoYengwa commented:

"You only eat dust if you are following. Mega has been at the top, still at the top and will forever be there."

@AfrikaMzulu wrote:

"I will never forget the day you stood by us and chose us when this Burna boy said we're xenophobic and he's never coming here again. Will forever love and respect you for that King."

