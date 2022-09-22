AKA has congratulated K.O for constantly dropping hits and being able to reinvent himself in the cut-throat Mzansi hip-hop space

Supa Mega gave the rapper his flowers for releasing a monster of a song titled SETE after being in the game for over a decade

Many social media users praised the rappers for showing each other respect and encouraged them to collaborate on new music again

AKA has taken to his timeline to congratulate K.O for dropping the biggest songs in Mzansi. K.O's hit SETE is topping the charts while AKA's Lemons (Lemonade) is at Number 2.

Supa Mega sang K.O's praises when he took to social media. The Fela In Versace hitmaker gave Mr Cash Time his flowers for continuously reinventing himself in the rap space.

K.O has been constantly dropping dope songs since his Teargas days. The Cara Cara hitmaker is still going strong after being in the game for over a decade. AKA wrote on Twitter:

"An absolute animal. A master of re invention. My idol amongst idols. @MrCashtime… I’ve been chasing your level for over a decade now. Your stamina is breathtaking … congratulations."

Social media users shared that they love it when Mzansi rappers show love to each other. Many urged them to drop an album together.

@MoneriMandla said:

"Tbo Touch also said he was stunned when K.O walked down to you and greeted you man and the energy, love and respect that he witnessed from the 2 of SA's greatest rappers gave to each other was on another level. It’s also great to witness this on this app."

@theewavecreator wrote:

"AKA and KO are like Jay Z and Kanye West. Wish they can drop an album together."

@BigEaarl commented:

"Hit after hit after hit!"

@Azzy_EC said:

"The love and respect between y’all."

@Yanga_Co wrote:

"Real recognises real."

@ChartsZealous commented:

"That’s it… drop a collab album."

K.O responds to AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O has responded to AKA after he took to social media to complain about being Number 2 to SETE. AKA's new single Lemons (Lemonade) is Number 2 on almost all official digital music streaming platforms while SETE is chilling comfortably on top of the charts.

K.O features Blxckie and Young Stunna on SETE while Supa Mega features Nasty C on his new single. Both the songs are on high rotation on radio stations across Mzansi and are doing mad numbers on music streaming platforms.

AKA took to Twitter to share a screenshots of some of the official digital streaming platforms charts. Taking to his fellow rapper's comment section, Mr Cash Time reacted to his favourite collaborator's tweet. Hip-hop heads took to K.O's comments section and shared that AKA will have to fight for the top spot because SETE is a big song.

