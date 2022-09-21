K.O has taken to social media to respond to AKA after he complained that SETE is making it hard for his new song to reach Number 1

K.O's SETE is topping the charts on most of the official digital streaming platforms and AKA's Lemons (Lemonade) is occupying the Number 2 spot

Comforting his fellow rapper, Mr Cash Time told Supa Mega to wait a bit because his song has only been out for a week while SETE dropped a few weeks back

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

K.O has responded to AKA after he took to social media to complain about his song being Number 2 to SETE. AKA's new single Lemons (Lemonade) is Number 2 on almost all official digital music streaming platforms while SETE is chilling comfortably on top of the charts.

K.O reacted to AKA after he complained about ‘SETE’ making life difficult for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’. Image: @mrcashtime, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

K.O features Blxckie and Young Stunna on SETE while Supa Mega collaborated with Nasty C on his new single. Both the songs are on high rotation on radio stations across Mzansi and are doing mad numbers on music streaming platforms.

AKA took to Twitter to share a screenshots of some of the official digital streaming platforms charts and captioned his post:

"F**kin' SETE making my life a misery!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Taking to his fellow rapper's comment section, Mr Cash Time reacted to his favourite collaborator's tweet:

"You got this big dawg, it’s only been a week."

Hip-hop heads took to K.O's comments section and shared that AKA will have to fight for the top spot because SETE is a big song.

@MbongeniReed commented:

"Nobody’s touching SETE anytime soon. Too big that one."

@MrKeepDurbaning wrote:

"He will have to fight for it, as Citizens we not gonna let it go without a fight and breaking those records. #SETE about to touch 4M views."

@uKilla_K said:

"Lol, This Is More Wild When I Actually Think About It. The 2 Greatest Hip Hop Acts Mzansi Has Seen, Dropped Songs In An Era Dominated by amaPiano. And it's both of them occupying top 2 spots naaah."

@DaBrave_OJ commented:

"Bro, I love you and mega combined. You guys are the only true rappers who have been making hits after hits after hits since 10years ago. Please don't stop unless y'all are dead, God forbid."

@TeeTouchza wrote:

"But SETE is a smash hit....that one will be on the charts for a while. That's why I wish you could do a remix that's gonna blow around other parts of Africa."

@wavkiid added:

"Y'all need to jump on something together, you two got mad bangers rn."

K.O celebrates SETE music video reaching 4 million views in 2 weeks

In other music news, Briefly News reported that K.O's music video for SETE has reached four million views in two weeks. The star took to social media to celebrate the massive milestone.

The rapper collaborated Blxckie and Young Stunna on the dope song. It is the lead single to his recently released project, Skhanda Republic 3.

The banger was also recently certified platinum. Taking to Twitter, K.O posted a screenshot of the music video which is doing mad numbers on YouTube. Mr Cash Time captioned it:

"Organic growth #Sete 4 mil in 2 weeks. Young Stunna x Blxckie."

Hip-hop heads took to the Cara Cara hitmaker's comment section to applaud him for dropping the biggest song of this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News