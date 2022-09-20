A-Reece has taken to social media to announce that he has dropped new visuals for his track with DJ Clen SA titled Rollin'

The music video also features the rapper's older brother Jay Jody and Marcus Harvey who both dropped verses in the song

The Zimbali hitmaker's fans shared that they've been streaming the video since it dropped and most said the visuals are clean

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A-Reece has taken to his timeline to announce that he has released a new music video. The rapper features on DJ Clen SA's single titled Rollin'.

A-Reece has dropped new visuals for DJ Clen SA’s track 'Rollin’. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

His brother Jay Jody and Marcus Harvey also dropped versed on the song. The video is now live on YouTube. It was directed by popular music video director Kyle White.

Taking to Twitter, the Zimbali hitmaker, who has thousands of loyal fans, captioned his post:

" 'ROLLIN' By @DjClenSA [feat. Myself, @iammarcusharvey, @OriginalJayJody] THE MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE! Directed By @KyleWhiteTV."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A-Reece's stans took to his comment section to let their fave know that the new visuals are fire. They've running it up since it dropped on the video-sharing app.

@blue_pappi commented:

"Wish homie knew how much he influences my music. Can't wait to work with you pops."

@__french___fry wrote:

"Keep going."

@robie_lets said:

"Clean visuals."

@PriinC3Black commented:

"Son, this music video is dope AF. LOOOOOVE THE SONG!!"

@Mericcah97 wrote:

"This was one of the songs I didn’t plan to listen to. I have regrets now."

@Lawyerfor2000 said:

"Inside, hope we get international features in your next project."

@lisothiago added:

"That joint giving me 90s vibe."

Black Coffee quotes Nasty C's new lyrics

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is a fan of Nasty C's music. The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline to share a snap of himself arriving in, Naples, Campania in Italy.

He captioned the dope snap with some of Nasty C's bars. The rapper dropped fire lyrics in his new single with AKA titled Lemons (Lemonade).

In the track, the There They Go hitmaker says he's always out of Mzansi and referred to himself as a Zai Zai. Zai Zai is a Durban, KwaZulu-Natal slang meaning foreigner or someone's who is always travelling to foreign land.

Taking to Twitter, the world-renowned DJ posted a pic of himself in Italy. He captioned the snap:

"Guess I'm a Zai Zai."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News