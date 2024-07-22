Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter recently announced that they have a joint album in the works

The pair has been hogging social media trends since news of their rumoured romance got out, and they're using the attention to promote their music

While fans couldn't wait for Makhelwane to arrive, some netizens continue to question the nature of KG and Nkosazana's relationship

Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG surprised many when they revealed they were working on a joint album.

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter announce album

Rumoured couple, Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter have seemingly moved on from the speculation surrounding their relationship to focus on what they do best - making music.

After collaborating on several hit songs together, including their latest track, Keneilwe, the pair revealed that they were set to release a joint album titled Makhelwane.

Taking to his Instagram page, Master KG announced the lead single from their project, Moya Ongcwele, as fans eagerly wait for the project to arrive:

"Wanitwa Mos x @nkosazana_daughter Album pre-order, with single Moya Ongcwele ft @nobuhlemusic out midnight! Artwork by @zumarokaswazi."

Mzansi reacts to Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's announcement

Fans can't wait to hear new music from their faves:

LovethL45957 vowed:

"I will be listening to it."

andilenoel15 was excited:

"These two always deliver good music; I can't wait for the full album!"

his_mathematics_23_23 wrote:

"This duo always delivers."

hlabirwa17 said:

"We have our song for 31 December already."

Meanwhile, others are still pressing the pair about their relationship, including rumours that Master KG is Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy:

rbson_selahla demanded:

"They must also announce their relationship."

hhashi_Turkei said:

"They are never beating the allegations."

lahia_ndeshi asked:

"Is it true you guys have a child together?"

fahperpose trolled:

"Has the child been featured on any song?"

MacG weighs in on Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter's relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG claiming that Master KG was Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy.

This after the pair's relationship became public interest, and it appears that many netizens took Mac's word for it.

