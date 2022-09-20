AKA has taken to social media to react to his track Lemonade ranking lower that K.O's Sete on all streaming services

Supa Mega released the hit song alongside Nasty C and it has been making waves in South Africa but not more than Sete

AKA's fans have taken to his comments section to react to the news with many claiming it will be hard to beat Sete

AKA and Nasty C’s ‘Lemonade’ is finding it hard to top K.O’s ‘Sete’ on streaming services. Image: @akawprldwide and @MrCashtime

Source: Twitter

AKA is upset after his track Lemonade, on which he collaborated with Nasty C, was outcharted by K.O's Sete.

Despite the fact that Sete was released on music streaming services nearly a month ago, the hit song is still at the top of the charts.

Supa Mega responded to a tweet from a tweep that posted screenshots of what songs are currently charting, and Sete came out on top across all streaming services. AKA's Lemonade came in second or as low as 4th spot.

"F*ckin’ SETE making my life a misery! "

Supa Mega shared the following post on Twitter:

On Twitter, @wise30152072 shared the following streaming service charts:

Netizens share their reactions:

@maxwill_morake said:

"It's crazy how Big Zulu said AKA & K.O are no longer running Jozi just for them two drop back2back hit records you can never write off the two of the greatest to do it."

@LunaV_10 wrote:

"AKA your single is great but u can't win against Mzulu rapper saying "Ngwanana wa dikoti mo marameng" "

@Skay_Da_Rapper shared:

"Give it a little time soon u will be number 1"

@EdwardKhayo posted:

"lol SETE ain't going anywhere"

@ZiphoLihle replied:

"So AKA is not feeling Burna Boy he says only Sete giving problems."

@King1FoReal commented:

"I wonder where is "Put Your Hands Up" sitting "

@PrinceShabangu5 also said:

"it means you guys are “running Jozi now”"

@Lonwabo00315000 also wrote:

"Lol Mara you on the neck, it's good to see GOAT on the top and showing love."

@Azzy_EC also shared:

"You are at the TOP king and seeing you guys both there is just heartwarming "

@Daprincemajor added:

"This is what we want to see, hip hop back on the chats. While we are at it let's Appreciate Mas Musiq the guy is doing well without making any noise"

