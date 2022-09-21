There's no denying that Emtee is a force to be reckoned with in the South African hip-hop industry

The rapper who has been on top of the game for the longest time recently celebrated a major milestone

Emtee took to his Instagram page to announce that three songs from his album Logan had gone gold

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Emtee's 2021 album Logan is still making major moves a year later. The rapper recently announced that three songs from the hot album were certified gold.

Rapper Emtee announced on social media that his songs 'iThemba', 'Logan' and 'Long Way' had been certified gold. Image: @emteethehustla.

Source: Instagram

Logan is Emtee's third studio album and the rapper's first as an independent artist. The album is considered the Roll Up hitmaker's best body of work thus far.

Heading to his social media pages, a proud Emtee shared a snap holding three plaques and announced that his songs Logan, iThemba and Long Way had been certified gold. He wrote:

"We been gold. Thank You @weareplatoon ❤️ #Logan #ithemba #LongWay."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star's Instagram followers and industry colleagues flooded the timeline with congratulatory messages.

@maxwill_morake commented:

"Logan was the best hip-hop album to drop last year. There was alot of bangers on that Album. Glad it's certified now."

@chad_da_don_official said:

"Congratulations brodi."

@CalvinMsimango2 wrote:

"With or without ambitious emtee is going t shine although they refused to give what belongs to him emtee u are the goat ."

@bigxhosa_ commented:

"Brudda"

@fash_ngobese noted:

"I cannot lie… girl I been scoping youuuuu"

@MMrLetsGetIt_SA said:

"When I told my homies you the G.O.A.T. They did believe that Logan album is on my Play list bro…. Wave and Johustleburg my favorite."

@meloproducedit wrote:

"congratulations bro."

Mandoza's wife Mpho says she is finally ready to start afresh 6 years after his death: "I have to let him go"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mduduzi Tshabalala, better known by his stage name Mandoza's family, has been holding on to his memories for six years since he lost a battle with cancer.

The Nkalakatha hitmaker's widow recently said that she believes it's time to let go and move on. Mpho added that she has not celebrated her birthday, which also happens to be Mandoza's death anniversary, since 2016. However, she said that things will be different as she believes she has mourned enough, City Press reports. She said:

"I have been mourning for the past five years, so I will celebrate this year. I am going to go to a restaurant and have a small thing with balloons for me ... I have done a full circle, and now I have to move on."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News