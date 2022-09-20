Multi-award winning rapper K.O has dropped a new jam featuring talented rapper and singer Sjava titled Stapura

Stapura is the Mpumalanga-born artist's second single from his recently released album titled Skhanda Republic 3

Hip-hop heads took to the Sete hitmaker's comment section to praise him for dropping the fire tune after Sete did damages on the dance floor for the past weeks

K.O has released another jam featuring Sjava. The song titled Stapura is a second lead single for the rapper's new album Skhanda Republic 3.

The lead single to the dope project Sete is on high rotation on national radio stations and is doing numbers and breaking streaming records. Sete features Young Stunna and Blxckie.

Taking to Twitter to promote Stapura, K.O shared snap of himself with Sjava. He captioned his post:

"STAPURA aka BIG DAWG #SR3 out now."

Taking to the rapper's comment section on the micro-blogging app, hip-hop heads said they're feeling the latest single and the whole album.

@Sipho_Psyfo5 commented:

"Sjava and KO a combo that always delivers."

@Thami_Zikalala wrote:

"My favourite song #Stapura #SR3."

@ThobelaniCondo said:

"Looking good my dawg and must say your album is on fire."

@Neo_Naithan commented:

"I'm stuck here #SR3 #TheLight. 'As Long as I'm Alive l'll Always Give Them Hell Na'ngempela'. They feel the heat."

@Megacy_Lebohang wrote:

"Mr Swagger of the season."

@kid_stuner added:

"The beat would've banged even more if Ma E was there."

