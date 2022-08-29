Big Zulu has shared snaps of himself with Kwesta and K.O following their hip-hop beef a few days ago

The three rappers dropped diss tracks in which they shaded each other and hip-hop fans thanked them for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi

After seeing the pics of the three of them together, tweeps shared that the stars planned their beef a long time ago but didn't tell Duncan about it

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share snaps of himself with Kwesta and K.O. The rappers trended for the whole of last week after they dissed each other in new songs.

Big Zulu shared snaps of himself with Kwesta and KO following their rap battle.

Source: Instagram

Their beef started when Big Zulu dropped 150 Bars and shaded the entire hip-hop industry, including K.O and Kwesta. In response to Big Zulu's diss track, Kwesta and K.O each released their own tracks roasting Nkabi.

Taking to Twitter, Big Zulu posted pics of the three of them chilling and having a big boys chat. The three stars didn't take their beef to the street, as it only ended in the studio.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed views after seeing the pics of the three rappers together. Many agreed that the stars planned their beef a long time ago but didn't tell Duncan about the plan. Duncan also dropped a diss track directed at Big Zulu.

@uNoxoloThabethe said:

"I respect @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide for not entertaining your nonsense."

@luckie_mkhize commented:

"I’m sure if you support Pirates you hate Chiefs supporters. This is a game mtase relax."

@Sbuddahmlangeni wrote:

"These 3 planned this diss thing long ago. This is why these 2 replied quick. Those songs were already recorded long ago. Duncan was a surprise guest and sent their ringleader to the cleaners."

@me25191913 said:

"Manje Duncan bengazi ukuthi niyadlala (Duncan didn't know y'all were playing? No wonder he went so hard. He thought..... Nkosi yam. Now he's left alone ne beef."

@qiodernn asked:

"Where is Duncan?"

@Mazinyane001 added:

"You forgot to invite that one who is too personal."

Big Zulu threatens to put hands on Duncan after he dropped vicious diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the rapper roasted him in his new track.

The artist from Durban viciously shaded Nkabi in his new song titled, Big Nd*nu (Umngcwabo). The award-winning star promised to "bury" him and he did just that in his response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Taking to Twitter to react to Skuva's diss track, Big Zulu made it clear that he's not okay after Duncan cursed at him in the new song. The Mali Eningi hitmaker felt some type of way because he kept 150 Bars clean. In 150 Bars, Nkabi shaded the entire hip-hop industry, including Duncan.

