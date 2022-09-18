Popular rapper Reason has been accused of seeking relevance after he called out fellow rapper AKA for the lyrics in his latest song featuring Nasty C

Reason who is also known as Sizwe Alakine said one of the Fela in Versace ’ rapper's verses did not sit well with him because he didn’t specify who he was referring to

Social media users said Reason knows AKA was not referring to him but he said something just to trend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Rapper and Amapiano star Reason found himself topping Twitter trends after he called out fellow rapper AKA. The star took to his timeline to share his thoughts on AKA’s verse on the new track Lemons (Lemonade).

Reason has been dragged by social media users after his post about AKA. Image: @akaworldwide and @reason_hd.

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker said Supa Mega must give examples of who his verse that touched on fellow rappers who jumped ship from hip-hop to Amapiano was aimed at.

Taking to his Twitter page, Reason said the Energy rapper’s verse was problematic to him because he did not give examples of the rappers being referred to. He wrote:

“Hearing @akaworldwide say “Thank God they showed they true colours/ Switched up piano like Vultures” is problematic to me. Especially from a hip hop artist saying this on an Afro beat record. Like… who you talking about exactly? Give me examples.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users quickly told Reason or Sizwe Alakine to take a chill pill as the jab was not meant for him. Many said he is not relevant that AKA would write a whole verse about him.

@bantu_bhungane wrote:

"You are really looking for attention in wrong ways. Firstly you failed as Hip Hop artist, you switched to Yanos & rebranded your whole dying career, changed your boring name it never worked. Reason let other kids flourish, you failed. I can’t say retire theres no impact."

@WonderMahlobo commented:

"I don't think that jab was for you. You've never ever been a big artist in your whole rap career. Even Ifani was bigger than you."

@TeeTouchza

"He is trying to milk the situation. He wants to make it about him."

Sbahle Mpisane wears heels for the 1st time since tragic accident, fans laud the star for being an inspiration

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that media personality and fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane recently ditched her trainers and flat shoes for strappy high-heeled sandals. The star stunned her fans when she shared the video on her timeline.

Sbahle admitted to her followers that this was the first time she had rocked high-heeled shoes since the fatal accident that almost claimed her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, the KwaMamkhize star shared a cute video while showing off her shoes. Sbahle looked stylish as usual in a two-piece white outfit that flaunted her stunning figure. Sbahle Mpisane revealed that she had taken her flamboyant mom Shauwn Mkhize on a small ride while wearing heels. She added that she is grateful for MaMkhize’s support and trust.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News