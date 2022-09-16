AKA has spoken out about his feud with Cassper Nyovest, and he appears to have grown out of it

The rapper expressed regrets about some of the dubious headlines he had made in the past, such as slapping Mufasa and cursing at his parents, throughout the entire feud

AKA has hinted that he is going through a difficult time right now, particularly after a Mzansi influencer Nicole Nyaba made controversial claims about him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef continues to make headlines, but the hatchet is far from being buried.

AKA and Cassper Nyovest's controversial beef is far from after AKA made some juicy revelations on 'The Sobering Podcast.' Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA opened up about his controversial feud with Cassper Nyovest on The Sobering Podcast. While Supa Mega is not ready to move on and end it, he reflected on his previous outrageous behaviour, such as slapping Mufasa and swearing at his parents.

“You know, I look back now and I’m not proud of moments like that {slapping Cassper] now that I’m a bit older and I’ve gone through some sh*t in my life and I’m not proud of it,” he said."

The Sobering Podcast shared the following episode on YouTube:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

AKA list reasons why he doesn't care about the beef with Cassper Nyovest

Mega clarified that he simply outgrew the beef and does not dislike Cassper Nyovest. He's focusing on his own life because he claims he's going through the most right now.

“I don’t hate him. I don’t have any feelings anymore. They’re all gone, like butterflies, and I have put different feelings inside myself; feelings of gratitude for even just being alive."

According to TshisaLIVE, AKA responded to South African influencer Nicole Nyaba's claims that he ruined her life. AKA stated that he was surprised. To say the least, they hadn't met in five years. He further wished the stunner the best.

Nicole Nyaba calls AKA out, stunner claims rapper ruined her life during a tell-all interview with Gigi Lamayne

Briefly News previously reported that Nicole Nyaba has called AKA out for ruining her life. The model claimed the rapper set her career five years back.

The social media influencer was a guest on the latest episode of Gigi Lamayne's Point of View (POV) podcast. She opened up about her relationship with the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

According to ZAlebs, the stunner shared that Supa Mega is a romantic guy, but added that he's a "devil" who puts himself first. She further claimed that Mega is not sincere and doesn't care about anyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News