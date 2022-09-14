Nomfundo Moh has shared that she's excited about the new chapter in her life after her album received seven plaques recently

The singer's album Amagama also bagged the Best Afro Pop Album at the recently held South African Music Awards

The project's lead singles Phakade Lami and Soft Life are on high rotation on national radio stations are are doing numbers on streaming platforms

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nomfundo Moh has thanked her fans after Universal Music awarded her seven plaques for her debut album, Amagama. The project also recently bagged the Best Afro Pop Album at the Samas.

Nomfundo Moh's album 'Amagama' was awarded seven plaques by Universal Music. Image: @iamnomfundomoh

Source: Instagram

The record label presented the talented Afro Pop singer with the plaques on Monday, 12 September. The album features platinum-selling hits Soft Life and Phakade Lami.

The lead singles are on high rotation on radio and are doing serious numbers on digital music streaming platforms. The star told Daily Sun in an interview that she was short of words to say when she expressed gratitude to her team and fans.

Nomfundo Moh said she put a lot of energy into the project but the album blew up bigger than she expected. She said as much as she knows that she makes good music, she's happy that Mzansi is listening to her messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

AKA's hunger made Slikour quit rap

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Slikour has opened up about why he quit rapping. The former rapper was a guest on Zingah's podcast, Choppin' It With Bhuda T.

The former Skwatta Kamp member spoke about his rap career, private life and businesses in the episode. Chatting with Zingah, Slikour, whose real name is Siyabonga Metane, shared that AKA's hunger made him realise he was not the artist he used to be.

He shared that AKA was too hungry when he was on the come up around 2010 and that's when Slikour decided to quit rap.

"I was like if this guy is so hungry for this, I can’t allow myself to walk in a second if I know that like I’m second because I’m not as hungry as him and that’s when I lost interest," he said according to TshisaLIVE.

Social media users took to the podcast's comment section on YouTube and shared their thoughts on the interview.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News