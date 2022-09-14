Famous soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch and actress Natasha Thahane are rumoured to have broken up after they unfollowed each other on social media

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also noted that Lorch had deleted everything to do with Thahane from his page.

The Blood and Water actress and the Orlando Pirates midfielder welcomed their first child together a few months ago but have kept the gender and name a secret

Social media users are convinced that there is trouble in Thembinkosi Lorch and Natasha Thahene's paradise after the stars reportedly unfollowed each other on social media.

Thembinkosi Lorch and his baby mama Natasha Thahane reportedly split. Image: @natasha_thahane and @thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Source: Instagram

The actress and Orlando Pirates star's relationship has always been marred with breakup rumours. The stars made headlines following reports that they had gone their separate ways soon after the birth of their baby.

According to ZAlebs, Lorch fuelled the breakup rumours when he deleted all of Natasha's snaps from his page. The publication also noted that the Blood and water actress and her baby daddy no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared the same information on his Twitter page. Social media users quickly weighed in, sharing mixed reactions. Khawula wrote:

"Thembinkosi Lorch deletes all pictures of his girlfriend and baby mama Nokuthula Thahane, and they have since unfollowed each other on IG."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"All the money we spent to educate Natasha as a Nation she’s still an upcoming actress and now a single mother."

@Rat31Rat said:

"Never have a baby out of wedlock."

Source: Briefly News