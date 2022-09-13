DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz have announced plans to have a big white wedding

The Siyabonga hitmaker shared that her wedding is going to be grand because she feels Mörda deserves it

However, she said the wedding plans are still on ice because they need to complete building a beautiful home for their children first

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are living the dream life. The stars, who caused a stir when they announced that they secretly got married, shared that fans can look forward to a grand wedding soon.

DJ Zinhle has revealed that her white wedding with Murdah Bongz will be stunning. Image: @murgahbongz.

Source: Instagram

The mother of two revealed to her friends while on vacation that although she never saw herself getting hitched, she is now planning a big white wedding.

According to TimesLIVE, DJ Zinhle shared details of her wedding during an episode of her award-winning show The Unexpected. She joked about how she couldn't imagine her friends at the wedding. She said:

"The wedding will be stunning because I was never meant to get married. My friends are gonna be living their best lives. Can you imagine Thabiet? Can you imagine Brandon, Moozlie? Sho, it's going to be a mess!"

However, DJ Zinhle shared that the wedding will only take place once they are done building their dream home for her family. She assured her friends that she plans to go all out on her special day because it only comes once.

“I just want to give my husband that moment. I feel like Bongani deserves a good wedding party.”

